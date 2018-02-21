× Mobile Police Officer killed, suspected shooter also killed

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police confirm one of their officers has died after being shot by a suspected murderer. That’s according to WKRG, the CBS affiliate in Mobile.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste identified Justin Billa as the officer killed in the incident.

Battiste says the suspected shooter, Robert Hollie, is dead after an hours-long standoff. Hollie was a suspect in the death of his ex-wife Fonda Poellnitz, whose body was found earlier Tuesday evening.

Police responded to Avondale Court, where police say Hollie barricaded himself in a home. SWAT teams arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m. and officers called the situation “resolved” around 2:45. We don’t know at this time how Hollie died; if it was self-inflicted or at the hands of police.

WHNT News 19 is working to track down the latest information on this developing story. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.