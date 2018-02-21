× Madison Police announce arrest for making a terrorist threat

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police say they have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a Madison City School. The arrest comes after officers received a tip on its Text to Protect Tip Line.

Officers say they received a tip on Monday regarding a possible threat. Officers, detectives, and school resource officers identified a juvenile who was then arrested on Tuesday.

Madison Police say they cannot release any further information because of the age of the person arrested. We do understand the person is charged with Making a Terrorist Threat.

The number for Text To Protect is 256-604-2345. Students are encouraged to use the confidential tip line to report threats or suspicious activities.