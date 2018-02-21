× Madison County High School student accused of having gun at school, removed from campus

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – School leaders with Madison County Schools have removed a student from the campus of Madison County High School. They say the student had a gun in his vehicle.

A statement from the school system says a parent emailed the school saying a student might have taken a gun to the school. Resource officers and school administrators took the student in for questioning. They say that student confirmed he had a .22 rifle in his vehicle.

School resource officers confiscated the weapon, and the student was removed from campus.

The Madison County Schools system will now work with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on this matter.

School officials say this is the perfect example of “See Something, Say Something” working correctly.

School officials do want to make sure everyone understands there was no threat at Madison County High School. The student violated policy by having a weapon in his vehicle.