Looking Ahead to the Weekend: strong storms possible Saturday night into Sunday

Huntsville recorded its third-earliest 80-degree high temperature Wednesday and broke the record high topping out at a whopping 81ºF; Muscle Shoals also broke a record high and hit the 80s for a second-straight day. A cold front settled into Northwest Alabama Wednesday dropping temperatures significantly in The Shoals, and it also set up a soggy pattern of rain, rain and more rain for the northwestern part of the state.

Rain remains likely overnight into the first half of Thursday mainly northwest of Huntsville; it warms to the upper 70s where it’s drier Thursday and stays closer to 70ºF where it rains on-and-off for most of the day.

Another round of storms this weekend: Thursday’s round of rain will be moving out by Friday morning. A few stray showers will linger, but most of the Friday looks dry and warm with partly cloudy skies. We’ll be under the same warm southerly flow, so temperatures will once again approach records. Friday’s record is also the all-time warmest temperature in February: 83ºF set on February 23, 1996. Another wave of rain and a few storms develops Friday evening, so be on the lookout for some more wet weather late Friday!

Saturday will start out the same: mainly rain-free, warm, humid. By Saturday afternoon, some areas of rain and a few storms will be moving through and continue through the evening. If those storms get enough support from the approaching storm system, a few of them could turn severe before sunset. During the overnight hours though a wave of more widespread rain and storms will move through North Alabama and Tennessee.

The greatest threat of strong/severe storms for North Alabama comes from roughly midnight through the pre-dawn hours Sunday. A band of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms sweeps across Alabama and Tennessee just ahead of a cold front; this is a very dynamic storm system, so the some strong, damaging winds are possible, along with some small hail and tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather diminishes greatly after storms pass The Shoals and move east of Huntsville; however, that doesn’t mean ‘no’ severe storms in Northeast Alabama. There is still a low-end threat of strong winds with that band of storms as far east as the Georgia border.

