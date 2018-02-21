In an act of compassion, Huntsville student offers teacher her ice cream money to help pay for his father-in-law’s funeral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Losing a loved one is never easy, but it helps when there are others around you to show you they care. Price Lawrence, a 6th-grade teacher at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville, experienced that valuable lesson from a student.

Lawrence shared a post on Facebook this Tuesday showing the kindness of one little girl in particular. The first-year teacher says that his students could tell he was a little off that morning, and when they asked why, he explained that his father-in-law had passed away over the weekend. He said he expressed his worry for his wife’s well-being and the students offered their condolences.

His Facebook post says that as the students were leaving his class to go to their next period, while he was giving hugs and high-fives, one girl put something in his hand and said, “This is for your wife. I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways.”

The photo shows that the student had given him three quarters, money she had planned to spend on ice cream, and a note that read: “Ms. La[w]rence, I’m sorry.”

The compassionate act caused Lawrence to share the special moment and point out what the world can stand to learn from children.

The post was shared more than 100,000 times in just one day.