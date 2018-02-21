× Elkwood Section Road remains closed after single-vehicle wreck in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Elkwood Section Road is closed just west of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green after a single-vehicle wreck.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Elkwood Section Road around 3:30 this morning.

According to officers, the driver was driving west when he lost control, went off the road and struck a utility pole.

The pole is damaged and power lines are hanging low, so deputies have blocked off the road until utility crews can fix it the pole.

The driver was not injured in the wreck.

