City council approves borrowing $131 million for improvement projects, Toyota-Mazda incentives

Posted 10:39 pm, February 21, 2018, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council approved the borrowing of $131 million for public improvement projects and incentives for the Toyota-Mazda Project.  The vote came during a special-called council meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The money comes through the sale of general obligation warrants.  That includes:

  • $69 million for Toyota-Mazda land acquisition, Norfolk Southern railway spur, Greenbrier Parkway acceleration
  • $10 million for parks, greenways, and recreation
  • $7 million for Von Braun Center
  • $22.5 million for roads
  • $13.5 million for libraries, community centers, and public safety
  • $8 million for parking garages

 