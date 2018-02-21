City council approves borrowing $131 million for improvement projects, Toyota-Mazda incentives
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council approved the borrowing of $131 million for public improvement projects and incentives for the Toyota-Mazda Project. The vote came during a special-called council meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The money comes through the sale of general obligation warrants. That includes:
- $69 million for Toyota-Mazda land acquisition, Norfolk Southern railway spur, Greenbrier Parkway acceleration
- $10 million for parks, greenways, and recreation
- $7 million for Von Braun Center
- $22.5 million for roads
- $13.5 million for libraries, community centers, and public safety
- $8 million for parking garages