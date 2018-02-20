Seven Tennessee Valley teams punch tickets to state on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- AHSAA basketball regional tournaments continued on Tuesday and seven teams from the Tennessee Valley picked up wins to advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.

In class 7A at the Northwest Regional, the Sparkman boys and girls both defeated Hoover 70-63 and 55-54 respectively to punch a ticket. In 6A, the Hazel Green boys beat Austin 44-41 while the Hazel Green girls dominated Minor from start to finish, 60-11. R.A. Hubbard topped South Lamar 69-65 to advance to the final four in class 1A.

In the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State, the Plainview boys defeated Piedmont 64-36 to stay alive as one of only four, 3A teams remaining. Meanwhile the Pisgah girls are going back to Birmingham after topping Glencoe 80-58 in the 3A girls finale at JSU.

Below is a breakdown of where things stand after Tuesday's full day of action around Alabama. Boys are listed first followed by girls:

AHSAA Basketball Playoffs

Boys’ Regional Tournament Pairings/Results



SOUTH REGIONAL

at Dothan Civic Center

CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Linden (12-11) 42, J.F. Shields (13-11) 34

Georgiana (28-3) 86, Houston County (17-9) 75

Finals

Georgiana (29-3) 72, Linden (12-12) 44, Georgiana is South State Qualifier

CLASS 2A Semifinals

St. Luke's Episcopal (20-8) 50, Abbeville (24-7) 44

Barbour County (21-7) 58, Elba (15-8) 40

Finals

St. Luke's Episcopal (21-8) 60, Barbour County (22-8) 58 (OT) - St. Luke's is South State Qualifier

CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-3) 59, Cottage Hill Christian (21-8) 41

Pike County (16-7) 56, Mobile Christian (19-10) 43

Finals

Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-3) vs. Pike County (16-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Andalusia (25-5) 58, UMS-Wright (24-8) 32

Ashford (22-10) 46, Saint James (20-9) 43

Finals

Andalusia (25-5) vs. Ashford (22-10), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Faith Academy (24-9) 66, Wilcox Central (22-5) 58

Eufaula (27-9) 74. Charles Henderson (15-8) 59

Finals

Faith Academy (24-9) vs. Eufaula (27-9), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Sidney Lanier (12-12) 54, LeFlore 47

Carver-Montgomery (27-7) 77, Russell County (18-8) 51

Finals

Carver-Montgomeery (28-7) 49, Sidney Lanier (12-13) 46, Carver-Montgomery is South State Qualifier

CLASS 7A Semifinals

McGill-Toolen 58, Theodore (10-19) 36

Murphy 65, Baker (19-13) 62

Finals

McGill-Toolen (24-6) 58, Murphy (17-14), McGill-Toolen is South State Qualifier



CENTRAL REGIONAL

at Alabama State U., Dunn-Oliver Acadome

CLASS 1A Semifinals

Cornerstone 65, Ellwood Christian (24-7) 60 (OT)

Wadley 63, Talladega County Central (13-14) 56

Finals

Cornerstone (23-7) vs. Wadley (13-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Aliceville (19-2) 50, Calhoun (15-7) 36

Keith (13-11) 61, Goshen (14-6) 57

Finals

Aliceville (19-2) vs. Keith (13-11), Thursday, Feb. 22, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 19

American Christian (24-8) 69, Prattville Christian (24-6) 45

Greene County 16-9) 53, Central Coosa (17-5) 45

Finals

American Christian (25-8) vs. Greene County (16-9), Thursday, Feb. 22, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 20

Greensboro (22-11) 68, Sipsey Valley (13-15) 39

Holt (18-10) 56, Childersburg (20-12) 46

Finals

Greensboro (22-11) vs. Holt (18-10), Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Sylacauga (27-6) 51, B.T. Washington (11-9) 50

Calera (26-4) 59, Central-Tuscaloosa (24-9) 39

Finals

Sylacauga (27-6) vs. Calera (26-4), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9) 53, Opelika 48

Paul Bryant (28-4) 55, Helena 44

Finals

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9) vs. Paul Bryant (28-4), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 7A Semifinals

Auburn (16-14) 59, Lee-Montgomery (22-8) 53 (OT)

Central-Phenix City (20-4) 46, Jeff Davis (15-13) 43

Finals

Central-Phenix City (21-4) 62, Auburn (16-15) 36, Central-PC is Central State Qualifier



NORTHEAST REGIONAL

at Jacksonville State U., Pete Mathews Coliseum

CLASS 1A Semifinal Pairings

Sacred Heart (20-10) 74, Cedar Bluff (19-11) 63

Decatur Heritage (28-3) 57, Skyline (24-7) 39

Finals

Sacred Heart (21-10) 60, Decatur Heritage (28-4) 54, Sacred Heart is NE State Qualifier



CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Lanett (23-5) 62, Vincent 33

Section 68, LaFayette (18-10) 62 (OT)

Finals

Lanett (24-5) 76, Section (24-7) 52, Lanett is NE State Qualifier



CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Piedmont (21-11) 57, Pisgah (20-10) 56

Plainview (31-2) 89, Geraldine (18-9) 55

Finals

Plainview (32-2) 64, Piedmont (21-12) 36, Plainview is NE State Qualifier



CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Handley (20-9) 66, North Jackson (13-14) 50

Madison Academy (23-8) 70, Jacksonville (19-9) 34

Finals

Handley (20-9) vs. Madison Academy (23-8), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Talladega 62, Arab (12-20) 40

Etowah (25-5) 60, Mortimer Jordan (19-13) 40

Finals

Talladega vs. Etowah (25-5), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Parker (23-8) 66, Pinson Valley (23-11) 46

Oxford (19-11) 85, Albertville (25-5) 67

Finals

Parker (24-8) 60, Oxford (19-12) 49, Parker is NE State Qualifier



CLASS 7A Semifinals

Huffman (25-7) 69, Gadsden City (12-11) 62

Mountain Brook (31-4) 54, Grissom (13-14) 37

Finals

Mountain Brook (32-4) 74, Huffman (25-8) 69, Mountain Brook is NE State Qualifier

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

at Wallace-Hanceville CC, Tom Drake Coliseum

CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16

R.A. Hubbard (26-6) 64, Belgreen (25-6) 51

South Lamar 58, Meek (25-6) 46

Finals

R.A. Hubbard (27-6) 69, South Lamar (20-7) 65, R.A. Hubbard is NW State Qualifer



CLASS 2A Semifinal Pairings

Mars Hill Bible (18-8) 62, Red Bay (18-12) 58

Tanner (20-11) 79, Sulligent (18-8) 40

Finals

Tanner (21-11) 73, Mars Hill Bible (20-10) 56, Tanner is NW State Qualifier



CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Hanceville 65, Holly Pond (24-3) 59

Lauderdale County (22-9) 59, Elkmont (13-17) 32

Finals

Hanceville (19-8) vs. Lauderdale County (22-9), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Cordova (23-9) 49, Haleyville (20-7) 45

Deshler (28-6) 57, Fayette County (10-20) 37

Finals

Cordova (23-9) vs. Deshler (28-6), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Wenonah (27-7) 64, Fairview (17-15) 42

Lee-Huntsville (25-12) 73, Pleasant Grove (24-9) 40

Finals

Wenonah (27-7) vs. Lee-Huntsville (25-12), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals

Austin (17-10) 43, Muscle Shoals (24-5) 38

Hazel Green (20-9) 59, Columbia (23-10) 54

Finals

Hazel Green (22-9) 44, Austin (18-11) 41, Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier



CLASS 7A Semifinals

Sparkman (29-4) 71, Vestavia Hills (20-8) 55

Hoover (27-3) 59, James Clemens (17-14) 54

Finals

Sparkman (30-4) 70, Hoover (27-4), Sparkman is NW State Qualifier

AHSAA Basketball Playoffs

Girls’ Regional Tournament Pairings/Results



SOUTH REGIONAL

at Dothan Civic Center

CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Linden 63, J.F. Shields (18-3) 57

Pleasant Home (25-5) 55, Marengo 31

Finals

Linden 42, Pleasant Home (25-6) 38, Linden is South State Qualifier

CLASS 2A Semifinal Pairings

Samson (28-3) 63, Chickasaw (18-4) 31

Abbeville 53, Elba 35

Finals

Samson (29-3) 49, Abbeville (20-9) 19, Samson is South State Qualifier



CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

T.R. Miller (28-0) 71, Clarke County 47

Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-7) 67, Geneva (23-7) 56

Finals

T.R. Miller (28-0) vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-7), Wed., Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Thomasville (13-12) 47, Monroe County (19-10) 39

Saint James (21-8) 36, UMS-Wright (14-14) 13

Finals

Thomasville (13-12) vs. Saint James (21-9), Wed., Feb. 21, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Faith Academy (22-7) 44, Jackson (22-8) 40

Charles Henderson (29-4) 58, Eufaula (27-5) 37

Finals

Faith Academy (22-7) vs. Charles Henderson (29-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16

South Regional

LeFlore (27-1) 54, Sidney Lanier 47

Blount (22-4) 55, Carver-Montgomery 40

Finals

LeFlore (28-1) 63, Blount (22-5) 40, LeFlore is South State Qualifier



CLASS 7A Semifinals

McGill-Toolen 53, Alma Bryant 40

Murphy 44, Davidson 38

Finals

McGill-Toolen (24-6) 42, Murphy (16-13) 35, McGill-Toolen is South State Qualifier

CENTRAL REGIONAL

at Alabama State U., Dunn-Oliver Acadome

CLASS 1A Semifinals

Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-5) 55, Isabella (22-4) 23

Loachapoka 51, Talladega County Central (22-10) 42

Finals

Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-5) vs. Loachapoka (20-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.



CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Keith (18-8) 54, Southern Choctaw (14-8) 40

R.C. Hatch (16-8) 62, Central-Hayneville (14-7) 50

Finals

Keith (18-8) vs. R.C. Hatch (16-8), Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.



CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Midfield (26-9) 47, Montevallo (26-6) 44

Central Coosa (18-3) 55, Gordo (15-12) 47

Finals

Midfield (26-9) vs. Central-Coosa (18-3), Thursday, Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 20

Greensboro (23-6) 71, Holt (14-13) 40

Sipsey Valley (27-2) 34, Childersburg (20-10) 28

Finals

Greensboro (23-6) vs. Sipsey Valley (27-2), Thursday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Shelby County (23-7) 74, Marbury 51

Central-Tuscaloosa (25-7) 61, Calera (18-12) 37

Finals

Shelby County (23-7) vs. Central-Tuscaloosa (25-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals

Semifinals

Opelika (21-9) 81, Paul Bryant (12-18) 25

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-4) 68, Helena 31

Finals

Opelika (21-9) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 9 a.m.

CLASS 7A Semifinals

Lee-Montgomery (22-9) 59, Central-Phenix City (16-13) 39

Auburn (19-10) 51, Enterprise (16-9) 37,

Finals

Lee-Montgomery (23-9) 44, Auburn (19-11) 36, Lee-Montgomery is Central State Qualifier



NORTHEAST REGIONAL

at Jacksonville State U., Pete Mathews Coliseum

CLASS 1A Semifinals

Spring Garden (27-3) 50, Cedar Bluff (19-13) 26

Skyline 61, Decatur Heritage (18-15) 55

Finals

Spring Garden (28-3) 68, Skyline (24-7) 39, Spring Garden is NE State Qualifier

CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Sand Rock (21-8) 65, Section 49

Collinsville (25-7) 45 Fyffe 40

Finals

Sand Rock (22-8) 33, Collinsville (25-8) 30, Sand Rock is NE State Qualifier

CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Glencoe (23-8) 65, North Sand Mountain (18-10) 61

Pisgah (27-1) 77, Geraldine 41

Finals

Pisgah (28-1) 80, Glencoe (23-9) 58, Pisgah is NE State Qualifier



CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Jacksonville (22-6) 48, Madison County (23-10) 38

Madison Academy (25-7) 52, Hokes Bluff (22-9) 26

Finals

Jacksonville (22-6) vs. Madison Academy (25-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.



CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Arab (18-12) 52, Talladega (29-3) 47

Scottsboro (28-3) 70, Alexandria 32

Finals

Arab (18-12) vs. Scottsboro (28-3), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Ramsay (22-4) 59, Center Point (22-11) 53

Homewood (23-7) 63, Brewer (29-5) 62 (OT)

Finals

Ramsay (23-4) 73, Homewood (23-8) 49, Ramsay is NE State Qualifier

CLASS 7A Semifinals

Huffman (17-15) 61, Hewitt-Trussville (25-4) 56

Spain Park (27-6) 59, Grissom (11-14) 47

Finals

Spain Park (28-6) 61, Huffman (17-16) 39, Spain Park is NW State Qualifier



NORTHWEST REGIONAL

at Wallace-Hanceville CC, Tom Drake Coliseum

CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16

Phillips (27-3) 53, R.A. Hubbard (17-6) 49

Holy Spirit Catholic 58,Belgreen 33

Finals

Phillips (28-3) 57, Holy Spirit Catholic (23-3) 48, Phillips is NW State Qualifier

CLASS 2A Semifinals

Cold Springs 59, Lamar County (18-6) 41

Phil Campbell (24-5) 55, Mars Hill Bible (23-9) 46

Finals

Phil Campbell (25-5) 46, Cold Springs 29, Phil Campbell is NW State Qualifer

CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Colbert County (21-6) 80, Carbon Hill 37

Lauderdale County (33-2) 59, West Morgan (22-10) 44

Finals

Colbert County (21-6) vs. Lauderdale County (33-2), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17

Danville 49, Good Hope 39

Deshler (31-2) 61, Priceville 42

Finals

Danville vs. Deshler (31-2), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19

Wenonah (23-7) 54, Fairview 38

Lee-Huntsville 69, Pleasant Grove 47

Finals

Wenonah (23-7) vs. Lee-Huntsville, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A Semifinal Pairings, Feb. 16

Minor (16-11) 54, McAdory (24-9) 49

Hazel Green (32-2) 51, Hartselle (25-6) 29

Finals

Hazel Green (33-2) 60, Minor (16-12) 11, Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier



CLASS 7A Semifinals

Sparkman (28-5) 66, Tuscaloosa County (20-12) 53

Hoover (30-1) 53, Buckhorn (17-16) 34

Finals

Sparkman (29-5) 55, Hoover (30-2) 54, Sparkman is NW State Qualifier