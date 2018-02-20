Seven Tennessee Valley teams punch tickets to state on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- AHSAA basketball regional tournaments continued on Tuesday and seven teams from the Tennessee Valley picked up wins to advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.
In class 7A at the Northwest Regional, the Sparkman boys and girls both defeated Hoover 70-63 and 55-54 respectively to punch a ticket. In 6A, the Hazel Green boys beat Austin 44-41 while the Hazel Green girls dominated Minor from start to finish, 60-11. R.A. Hubbard topped South Lamar 69-65 to advance to the final four in class 1A.
In the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State, the Plainview boys defeated Piedmont 64-36 to stay alive as one of only four, 3A teams remaining. Meanwhile the Pisgah girls are going back to Birmingham after topping Glencoe 80-58 in the 3A girls finale at JSU.
Below is a breakdown of where things stand after Tuesday's full day of action around Alabama. Boys are listed first followed by girls:
AHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Boys’ Regional Tournament Pairings/Results
SOUTH REGIONAL
at Dothan Civic Center
CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Linden (12-11) 42, J.F. Shields (13-11) 34
Georgiana (28-3) 86, Houston County (17-9) 75
Finals
Georgiana (29-3) 72, Linden (12-12) 44, Georgiana is South State Qualifier
CLASS 2A Semifinals
St. Luke's Episcopal (20-8) 50, Abbeville (24-7) 44
Barbour County (21-7) 58, Elba (15-8) 40
Finals
St. Luke's Episcopal (21-8) 60, Barbour County (22-8) 58 (OT) - St. Luke's is South State Qualifier
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-3) 59, Cottage Hill Christian (21-8) 41
Pike County (16-7) 56, Mobile Christian (19-10) 43
Finals
Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-3) vs. Pike County (16-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Andalusia (25-5) 58, UMS-Wright (24-8) 32
Ashford (22-10) 46, Saint James (20-9) 43
Finals
Andalusia (25-5) vs. Ashford (22-10), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Faith Academy (24-9) 66, Wilcox Central (22-5) 58
Eufaula (27-9) 74. Charles Henderson (15-8) 59
Finals
Faith Academy (24-9) vs. Eufaula (27-9), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Sidney Lanier (12-12) 54, LeFlore 47
Carver-Montgomery (27-7) 77, Russell County (18-8) 51
Finals
Carver-Montgomeery (28-7) 49, Sidney Lanier (12-13) 46, Carver-Montgomery is South State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
McGill-Toolen 58, Theodore (10-19) 36
Murphy 65, Baker (19-13) 62
Finals
McGill-Toolen (24-6) 58, Murphy (17-14), McGill-Toolen is South State Qualifier
CENTRAL REGIONAL
at Alabama State U., Dunn-Oliver Acadome
CLASS 1A Semifinals
Cornerstone 65, Ellwood Christian (24-7) 60 (OT)
Wadley 63, Talladega County Central (13-14) 56
Finals
Cornerstone (23-7) vs. Wadley (13-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Aliceville (19-2) 50, Calhoun (15-7) 36
Keith (13-11) 61, Goshen (14-6) 57
Finals
Aliceville (19-2) vs. Keith (13-11), Thursday, Feb. 22, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 19
American Christian (24-8) 69, Prattville Christian (24-6) 45
Greene County 16-9) 53, Central Coosa (17-5) 45
Finals
American Christian (25-8) vs. Greene County (16-9), Thursday, Feb. 22, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 20
Greensboro (22-11) 68, Sipsey Valley (13-15) 39
Holt (18-10) 56, Childersburg (20-12) 46
Finals
Greensboro (22-11) vs. Holt (18-10), Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Sylacauga (27-6) 51, B.T. Washington (11-9) 50
Calera (26-4) 59, Central-Tuscaloosa (24-9) 39
Finals
Sylacauga (27-6) vs. Calera (26-4), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9) 53, Opelika 48
Paul Bryant (28-4) 55, Helena 44
Finals
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-9) vs. Paul Bryant (28-4), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Auburn (16-14) 59, Lee-Montgomery (22-8) 53 (OT)
Central-Phenix City (20-4) 46, Jeff Davis (15-13) 43
Finals
Central-Phenix City (21-4) 62, Auburn (16-15) 36, Central-PC is Central State Qualifier
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
at Jacksonville State U., Pete Mathews Coliseum
CLASS 1A Semifinal Pairings
Sacred Heart (20-10) 74, Cedar Bluff (19-11) 63
Decatur Heritage (28-3) 57, Skyline (24-7) 39
Finals
Sacred Heart (21-10) 60, Decatur Heritage (28-4) 54, Sacred Heart is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Lanett (23-5) 62, Vincent 33
Section 68, LaFayette (18-10) 62 (OT)
Finals
Lanett (24-5) 76, Section (24-7) 52, Lanett is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Piedmont (21-11) 57, Pisgah (20-10) 56
Plainview (31-2) 89, Geraldine (18-9) 55
Finals
Plainview (32-2) 64, Piedmont (21-12) 36, Plainview is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Handley (20-9) 66, North Jackson (13-14) 50
Madison Academy (23-8) 70, Jacksonville (19-9) 34
Finals
Handley (20-9) vs. Madison Academy (23-8), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Talladega 62, Arab (12-20) 40
Etowah (25-5) 60, Mortimer Jordan (19-13) 40
Finals
Talladega vs. Etowah (25-5), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Parker (23-8) 66, Pinson Valley (23-11) 46
Oxford (19-11) 85, Albertville (25-5) 67
Finals
Parker (24-8) 60, Oxford (19-12) 49, Parker is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Huffman (25-7) 69, Gadsden City (12-11) 62
Mountain Brook (31-4) 54, Grissom (13-14) 37
Finals
Mountain Brook (32-4) 74, Huffman (25-8) 69, Mountain Brook is NE State Qualifier
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
at Wallace-Hanceville CC, Tom Drake Coliseum
CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16
R.A. Hubbard (26-6) 64, Belgreen (25-6) 51
South Lamar 58, Meek (25-6) 46
Finals
R.A. Hubbard (27-6) 69, South Lamar (20-7) 65, R.A. Hubbard is NW State Qualifer
CLASS 2A Semifinal Pairings
Mars Hill Bible (18-8) 62, Red Bay (18-12) 58
Tanner (20-11) 79, Sulligent (18-8) 40
Finals
Tanner (21-11) 73, Mars Hill Bible (20-10) 56, Tanner is NW State Qualifier
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Hanceville 65, Holly Pond (24-3) 59
Lauderdale County (22-9) 59, Elkmont (13-17) 32
Finals
Hanceville (19-8) vs. Lauderdale County (22-9), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Cordova (23-9) 49, Haleyville (20-7) 45
Deshler (28-6) 57, Fayette County (10-20) 37
Finals
Cordova (23-9) vs. Deshler (28-6), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Wenonah (27-7) 64, Fairview (17-15) 42
Lee-Huntsville (25-12) 73, Pleasant Grove (24-9) 40
Finals
Wenonah (27-7) vs. Lee-Huntsville (25-12), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals
Austin (17-10) 43, Muscle Shoals (24-5) 38
Hazel Green (20-9) 59, Columbia (23-10) 54
Finals
Hazel Green (22-9) 44, Austin (18-11) 41, Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Sparkman (29-4) 71, Vestavia Hills (20-8) 55
Hoover (27-3) 59, James Clemens (17-14) 54
Finals
Sparkman (30-4) 70, Hoover (27-4), Sparkman is NW State Qualifier
AHSAA Basketball Playoffs
Girls’ Regional Tournament Pairings/Results
SOUTH REGIONAL
at Dothan Civic Center
CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Linden 63, J.F. Shields (18-3) 57
Pleasant Home (25-5) 55, Marengo 31
Finals
Linden 42, Pleasant Home (25-6) 38, Linden is South State Qualifier
CLASS 2A Semifinal Pairings
Samson (28-3) 63, Chickasaw (18-4) 31
Abbeville 53, Elba 35
Finals
Samson (29-3) 49, Abbeville (20-9) 19, Samson is South State Qualifier
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
T.R. Miller (28-0) 71, Clarke County 47
Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-7) 67, Geneva (23-7) 56
Finals
T.R. Miller (28-0) vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-7), Wed., Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Thomasville (13-12) 47, Monroe County (19-10) 39
Saint James (21-8) 36, UMS-Wright (14-14) 13
Finals
Thomasville (13-12) vs. Saint James (21-9), Wed., Feb. 21, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Faith Academy (22-7) 44, Jackson (22-8) 40
Charles Henderson (29-4) 58, Eufaula (27-5) 37
Finals
Faith Academy (22-7) vs. Charles Henderson (29-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16
South Regional
LeFlore (27-1) 54, Sidney Lanier 47
Blount (22-4) 55, Carver-Montgomery 40
Finals
LeFlore (28-1) 63, Blount (22-5) 40, LeFlore is South State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
McGill-Toolen 53, Alma Bryant 40
Murphy 44, Davidson 38
Finals
McGill-Toolen (24-6) 42, Murphy (16-13) 35, McGill-Toolen is South State Qualifier
CENTRAL REGIONAL
at Alabama State U., Dunn-Oliver Acadome
CLASS 1A Semifinals
Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-5) 55, Isabella (22-4) 23
Loachapoka 51, Talladega County Central (22-10) 42
Finals
Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-5) vs. Loachapoka (20-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Keith (18-8) 54, Southern Choctaw (14-8) 40
R.C. Hatch (16-8) 62, Central-Hayneville (14-7) 50
Finals
Keith (18-8) vs. R.C. Hatch (16-8), Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Midfield (26-9) 47, Montevallo (26-6) 44
Central Coosa (18-3) 55, Gordo (15-12) 47
Finals
Midfield (26-9) vs. Central-Coosa (18-3), Thursday, Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 20
Greensboro (23-6) 71, Holt (14-13) 40
Sipsey Valley (27-2) 34, Childersburg (20-10) 28
Finals
Greensboro (23-6) vs. Sipsey Valley (27-2), Thursday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Shelby County (23-7) 74, Marbury 51
Central-Tuscaloosa (25-7) 61, Calera (18-12) 37
Finals
Shelby County (23-7) vs. Central-Tuscaloosa (25-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals
Semifinals
Opelika (21-9) 81, Paul Bryant (12-18) 25
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-4) 68, Helena 31
Finals
Opelika (21-9) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (28-4), Wed., Feb. 21, 9 a.m.
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Lee-Montgomery (22-9) 59, Central-Phenix City (16-13) 39
Auburn (19-10) 51, Enterprise (16-9) 37,
Finals
Lee-Montgomery (23-9) 44, Auburn (19-11) 36, Lee-Montgomery is Central State Qualifier
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
at Jacksonville State U., Pete Mathews Coliseum
CLASS 1A Semifinals
Spring Garden (27-3) 50, Cedar Bluff (19-13) 26
Skyline 61, Decatur Heritage (18-15) 55
Finals
Spring Garden (28-3) 68, Skyline (24-7) 39, Spring Garden is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 2A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Sand Rock (21-8) 65, Section 49
Collinsville (25-7) 45 Fyffe 40
Finals
Sand Rock (22-8) 33, Collinsville (25-8) 30, Sand Rock is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Glencoe (23-8) 65, North Sand Mountain (18-10) 61
Pisgah (27-1) 77, Geraldine 41
Finals
Pisgah (28-1) 80, Glencoe (23-9) 58, Pisgah is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Jacksonville (22-6) 48, Madison County (23-10) 38
Madison Academy (25-7) 52, Hokes Bluff (22-9) 26
Finals
Jacksonville (22-6) vs. Madison Academy (25-7), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Arab (18-12) 52, Talladega (29-3) 47
Scottsboro (28-3) 70, Alexandria 32
Finals
Arab (18-12) vs. Scottsboro (28-3), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Ramsay (22-4) 59, Center Point (22-11) 53
Homewood (23-7) 63, Brewer (29-5) 62 (OT)
Finals
Ramsay (23-4) 73, Homewood (23-8) 49, Ramsay is NE State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Huffman (17-15) 61, Hewitt-Trussville (25-4) 56
Spain Park (27-6) 59, Grissom (11-14) 47
Finals
Spain Park (28-6) 61, Huffman (17-16) 39, Spain Park is NW State Qualifier
NORTHWEST REGIONAL
at Wallace-Hanceville CC, Tom Drake Coliseum
CLASS 1A Semifinals, Feb. 16
Phillips (27-3) 53, R.A. Hubbard (17-6) 49
Holy Spirit Catholic 58,Belgreen 33
Finals
Phillips (28-3) 57, Holy Spirit Catholic (23-3) 48, Phillips is NW State Qualifier
CLASS 2A Semifinals
Cold Springs 59, Lamar County (18-6) 41
Phil Campbell (24-5) 55, Mars Hill Bible (23-9) 46
Finals
Phil Campbell (25-5) 46, Cold Springs 29, Phil Campbell is NW State Qualifer
CLASS 3A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Colbert County (21-6) 80, Carbon Hill 37
Lauderdale County (33-2) 59, West Morgan (22-10) 44
Finals
Colbert County (21-6) vs. Lauderdale County (33-2), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A Semifinals, Feb. 17
Danville 49, Good Hope 39
Deshler (31-2) 61, Priceville 42
Finals
Danville vs. Deshler (31-2), Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5A Semifinals, Feb. 19
Wenonah (23-7) 54, Fairview 38
Lee-Huntsville 69, Pleasant Grove 47
Finals
Wenonah (23-7) vs. Lee-Huntsville, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A Semifinal Pairings, Feb. 16
Minor (16-11) 54, McAdory (24-9) 49
Hazel Green (32-2) 51, Hartselle (25-6) 29
Finals
Hazel Green (33-2) 60, Minor (16-12) 11, Hazel Green is NW State Qualifier
CLASS 7A Semifinals
Sparkman (28-5) 66, Tuscaloosa County (20-12) 53
Hoover (30-1) 53, Buckhorn (17-16) 34
Finals
Sparkman (29-5) 55, Hoover (30-2) 54, Sparkman is NW State Qualifier