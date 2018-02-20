School officials confirm threat made against Buckhorn High

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County parents are expressing concerns after threats were made against Buckhorn High School to happen on Wednesday, February 21.

We received numerous messages and calls from worried parents and students.

Madison County School officials confirmed the threats on their social media page saying they are aware of the potential threat and have alerted law enforcement.   Extra law enforcement officers will be on hand Wednesday.