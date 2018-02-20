× Home sustains smoke damage after late night kitchen fire in Henson Hills subdivision

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County volunteer firefighters make quick work to a house fire in the Henson Hills subdivision off Winchester Road late last night.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Tammy Gaines Lane around 11:45 Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a fire near the dishwasher in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes, but not before the home was full of smoke.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross while repairs are being made.

Madison Cnty house fire: Firefighters called to a home in the 100 block of Tammy Gaines Ln. Great work and fast action kept the fire contained to the kitchen. @whnt pic.twitter.com/ckyYb339uJ — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) February 20, 2018