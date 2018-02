HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle police are looking for 23-year-old Daniel Osborn. Police say that Osborn’s father has not been able to make contact with him for about two weeks.

According to authorities, Daniel’s roommate also said he had not seen Osborn in the same amount of time and that he thought he was moving to Huntsville with a woman named Heather.

Police ask that if you know of Daniel’s location to call Investigator Burgess at 256-751-4915 or email him at tburgess@hartselle.org.