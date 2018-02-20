“Great shape right now” Officials deliver State of Morgan County address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Each year, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce partners with the Morgan County Commission to present the annual State of the County address.

This year, Commission Chairman Ray Long spent time highlighting some accomplishments and what they are working toward in 2018.

In a filled room, chamber members listened to what the county accomplished in the last year.

"The county is in great shape right now," said Chairman Long. "We've had a good year in the past year of 2017. We had a lot of industrial growth -- over 535-million dollars in capital improvement announcements by local industries and 436 new jobs."

Growth in the entire county and not just a few areas is what long is looking forward to in 2018.

"Out in the rural areas as the county continues to grow, we're going to need some infrastructure, some sewer systems, some upsize water lines," said Long. "Things to make it where people can actually use the property that's there. That's going to be a challenge for us."

Long says with the Toyota-Mazda announcement, that is promising for the growth of neighboring Morgan County.

"You'll see Morgan County start growing and growing and growing and we're going to keep getting better," said Long.