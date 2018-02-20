× Deputies search for woman who may have information on location of escaped inmate

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff Ana Franklin is asking for your help finding a woman who may know the location of an inmate authorities say escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

Morgan County deputies are looking to question 22-year-old Chloe Anne German of Decatur. Authorities believe she may be driving a white 2008 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer Edition, with the Alabama tag #9293AV6.

German is described as being 5’04” tall, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Authorities believe there is a possibility that she is traveling with the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Alexis Jaime Hernandez but this has not been confirmed.

Chief Deputy Michael Corley said that Hernandez changed into clothing that identified him as a trustee allowed to work outside the facility. He accessed the outside of the detention center and walked away around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

If anyone has had contact with Miss German, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.