CPSC files complaint against Britax, says front wheel of B.O.B. stroller may fall off

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an effort to prevent children and adults from suffering further harm, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) filed an administrative complaint against Britax Child Safety, Inc., alleging that certain models of their B.O.B. jogging strollers (“strollers”) contain defects in their design which present a substantial product hazard.

The complaint charges that consumers reported stroller wheel detachments resulting in injuries to children and adults. Children have suffered injuries including a concussion, injuries to the head and face requiring stitches, dental injuries, contusions and abrasions. Adults have sustained injuries including torn labrum, fractured bones and torn ligaments, contusions and abrasions. The Commission authorized the issuance of the complaint after Britax declined to recall or repair the strollers that pose a substantial risk of injury to children and adults. CPSC staff seeks a finding that the strollers present a substantial product hazard and an order that Britax provide the remedies outlined in the complaint to stop further incidents and injuries to the public.

Britax imported and distributed about 493,000 single and double occupant B.O.B. jogging strollers from December 2011 through September 2015. An undetermined number of strollers were imported and distributed by B.O.B. Trailers, Inc. between 1997 and when it was acquired and merged into Britax in December 2011. The three-wheeled strollers include the following 17 models: Ironman, Ironman Duallie, Revolution, Revolution CE, Revolution Flex, Revolution Flex Duallie, Revolution Pro, Revolution Pro Duallie, Revolution SE, Revolution SE Demo, Revolution SE Duallie, Revolution SE Duallie Plus, Revolution SE Plus, Sport Utility Stroller, Stroller Strides, Stroller Strides Duallie and SUS Duallie.

The complaint charges that the design of the strollers allows a consumer to use the stroller without the front wheel being properly secured. When the quick release fails to secure the front wheel to the fork, the front wheel can suddenly detach during use.

When the front wheel of the stroller detaches, the front fork can dig into the ground and cause the stroller to stop abruptly and tip over, posing a risk of serious injuries to children in the stroller and adults operating the stroller. Since January 2012, approximately 200 consumers have reported front wheel detachments while using the stroller, resulting in at least 97 injuries to children and adult consumers. At least 50 children and 47 adults have been injured.

The Commission voted 3-1 to approve the filing of the complaint which seeks, among other things, an order that the firm stop distributing various models of the Strollers identified above, notify the public of the defect and offer consumers a remedy which may include a repair, replacement, or refund as plead in the complaint.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provided the published release.