× 4-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Moulton police are investigating the shooting death of a toddler.

Lawrence County Coroner Greg Randolph confirmed that 4-year-old Zachary Jace Duke shot himself around 10 a.m. on Tuesday on County Road 181 in the Pinhook community of Moulton. Randolph believes the shooting might have been an accident.

Randolph believes the boy may have thought the purple handgun was a toy. Paramedics took him to Lawrence Medical for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest. On the way there, Randolph says the Zachary went into cardiac arrest. Zachary was treated for more than two hours before he died.