WHNT News 19's Al Whitaker on medical leave after series of strokes

WHNT News 19’s Al Whitaker will be off the air for a while, as he recovers from a serious health issue. He suffered a series of strokes that have impaired his vision, gait, and balance.

However, he’s doing his best to keep his spirits high, and he says his symptoms are getting better.

“No matter how bad you think you have it,” Al said Monday, “you don’t have to look very far to find someone who has it worse.”

He’s already completed a series of rehab appointments, and he says his doctors approve of his progress. But he’s still got more appointments to go before returning to work.

We at WHNT News 19 eagerly await his return.