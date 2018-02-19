Weatherly Elementary student wins 1st prize in State Arbor Day contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Huntsville City School student got a special surprise, and our cameras were there to capture it!

A fifth-grade student from Weatherly Heights Elementary got 1st place in the State Arbor Day poster contest.

This year's theme for the contest was "Trees are Terrific in Cities and Towns." This was the 18th consecutive year that a Huntsville student placed in the statewide contest.

The winner, Amelia Gibbons, said she just tried to picture how trees benefit people in both areas.

"They said it was supposed to be about being in a park and cities, so I decided to do both," Gibbons said. "So I decided to think about what might be in the park and so I put a big tree in the middle because it's about trees. And then there's a little boy reading right here. Then I also looked at a couple of the contest winners online, got some ideas from that."

Amelia will travel to the state capitol on Feb. 20th to plant a tree during the State Arbor Day celebration.