Two area basketball teams book their ticket to the State Tournament in Birmingham

After four days of high school basketball at both Jacksonville State and Wallace State we finally had our first area teams earn spots in the State Tournament. The Tanner boys and Phil Campbell girls both won the region finals, and are heading to the Final Four in Birmingham. Check out all of the highlights and scores from Monday's action in the AHSAA Region Basketball Tournament.

BOYS

Pleasant Grove - 40

Lee - 73

Jacksonville - 34

Madison Academy - 70

Handley - 66

North Jackson - 40

Mars Hill - 56

Tanner - 73

Lanett - 76

Section - 52

Sacred Heart - 60

Decatur Heritage - 54

GIRLS

Pleasant Grove - 47

Lee - 69

Hokes Bluff - 26

Madison Academy - 52

Madison County - 38

Jacksonville - 48

Cold Springs - 29

Phil Campbell - 46

Sand Rock - 33

Collinsville - 30

Spring Garden - 68

Skyline 39