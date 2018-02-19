× Parked trains frustrating many Sheffield residents

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Some Colbert County residents are dealing with a safety issue. Blocked railroad crossings have become common-place in and around Sheffield, and there’s not much law enforcement can do about it.

“When you live in Sheffield, when you commute through Sheffield, it’s something you expect, and kind of plan your day around it,” stated Police Chief Greg Ray.

It’s not the trains moving through Sheffield which bother Chief Ray; it’s parked trains, some being more than a mile long. The most recent one blocked two rail crossing for more than five days.

“I don’t understand the dynamics of trainsmanship, if you want to call it that, but I do understand the dynamics of safety,” said Ray. “When you do that for five days in a row, obviously it is going to affect your safety.”

According to emergency management officials in Colbert County, fire, police, and ambulances have to detour around the parked trains. This adds valuable minutes to their response times.

So far, Norfolk Southern has not been willing to help local leaders put a stop to the parking problem.

“Things change when something happens really bad,” Chief Ray stated. “That’s the only time something changes and I hope it is not here.”

Chief Ray would at least like to see the rail company split-up trains if they are going to park. A move which would open up intersections and allow traffic to move freely.

“We appreciate the people’s patience with this, but there is no doubt it is growing thin; no doubt it is growing thin.”

Chief Ray said Norfolk Southern has a right of way on the tracks and they can rightfully park where-ever they want, without penalty.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Norfolk Southern for a comment on this story. As of writing this story, we have not heard back from them.