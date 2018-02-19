× Mobile home with no electricity burns to the ground in early morning hours

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Volunteer firefighters were called to a double-wide mobile home fire on the100 block of Shasteen Lane around 3:45 Monday morning.

When they arrived they found the home engulfed in flames. It’s unknown at this time how many people lived in the trailer.

Volunteer firefighters from Brindlee Mountain and Florette responded and there were no injuries while battling the fire. Firefighters are still putting out hot spots, but the mobile home is a total loss.

According to firefighters on the scene, just last week utility companies were called out to disconnect power, so the cause of the fire is under investigation.