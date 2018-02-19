× Man shot at traffic light at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hines Street

ATHENS, Ala. – Investigators with the Athens Police Department continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Chief Floyd Johnson tells WHNT News 19 they received a call of a man who had been shot at the Marathon station at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hines Street. Shortly thereafter, they received another call of a man who had driven himself to the hospital after being shot, according to Chief Johnson

Investigators spoke to the victim at the hospital, where he explained he was shot while stopped at the traffic light. Chief Johnson says the victim provided the name of the alleged shooter.

No arrests have been made but Chief Johnson says this incident was not random. Anyone with information is asked to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700