Man escapes from Morgan County Detention Center

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement ask for your help in locating an inmate that walked away from the Morgan County Jail Monday morning.

Officials say 29-year-old Alexis Jaime Hernandez was serving as an in-house inmate worker in the laundry area. Chief Deputy Michael Corley tells WHNT News 19 Hernandez changed into clothing that identified him as a trustee allowed to work outside the facility. He accessed the outside of the detention center, and walked away around 7:30 a.m. according to Morgan County deputies.

Hernandez was jailed for a probation violation for first degree marijuana possession. Officials say he was scheduled to be released in approximately 12 months.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-301-1174.