The Legends of Huntsville hockey players will return to the ice wearing special jerseys to promote autism awareness on March 23-24.

After the Legends face off in a scrimmage game, their colorful jerseys will be signed by the players, then made available to you through a silent auction.

The net result of your gift will benefit local children with autism and their families through The Autism Resource Foundation, Inc of North Alabama.