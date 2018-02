HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At 9 a.m. on Monday, Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will close the outside, eastbound lane of Highway 72 from Rainbow Drive to Slaughter Road to replace a transmission pole (see below).

The lane is expected to reopen at 3:30pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Drivers traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. Be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays!