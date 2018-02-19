× ENTER TO WIN: Tickets to see The Eagles in Concert!

If you love the Eagles, Take it Easy. WHNT News 19 is giving away 4 pairs of tickets to see The Eagles at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. Before you ask How Long the contest is, let me tell you: it’s February 19 through February 22, 2018. We don’t want you to have Wasted Time on your hands, so here’s how to enter: Watch WHNT News 19 at 6:00AM for the daily Eagle trivia question to appear. Next, click the link below for each day’s trivia question. Type in the correct answer, your email, and a couple other pieces of information, and submit. Don’t be an Outlaw Man – only one entry per day per person. We do want you to Take it to the Limit and enter every day of the contest, so keep watching and checking in for each day’s trivia. Tickets are good for only One of These Nights and it’s April 19, 2018 at 8:00PM. WHNT News 19 is not responsible for your Life in the Fast Lane or any other transportation to the concert. Good luck and we hope you have fun In the City!

Tap or click here to enter Monday’s trivia round

Tap or click here to enter Tuesday’s trivia round

Tap or click here to enter Wednesday’s trivia round

Tap or click here to enter Thursday’s trivia round