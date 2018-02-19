Community comes together in the aftermath of Sir’s Fabrics fire, raising money for employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE Tenn. -- The fire at Sir's Fabrics last Sunday left a mark on the community but also left ten employees without jobs. Now, the community is coming together to give back and do what they say is just the right thing to do, for people who have given so much over the years.

Sir's Fabrics served the area since 1948. Chase Clemons was born and raised in Fayetteville, he said Sir's provided the fabric for his life.

"My curtains in my house came from Sir's. My kid's clothes came from Sir's. I have fabric in the headliner of my cars that come from Sir's," Clemons said. "When you look and you kind of see what it is now. It's such a devastating blow, not only for me but for the community. It was the loss of an icon."

Linda Mckinney works at Ivy Wreath, just around the corner from where Sir's Fabrics once stood.

"People come from all over to go to Sir's," Mckinney said. "And it does bring in people to just walk around the square and have lunch, or shop. They brought in a lot of business for this town."

She said Sir's is missed not only for the business it brought but as a staple of the community.

"It was a great place," Mckinney said. "And I do hope that they do rebuild."

And she's not the only one.

"When people started asking how they could help, it was instantly with the idea of rebuilding and going forward," Clemons said.

Clemons said remembers when he hosted an event down the street from Sir's and forgot trash bags. He said Sir's owner did not hesitate to lend him whatever he needed.

"That's Sir's, they were always there to help the rest of community," Clemons said.

He said now it's the community's turn to help. Clemons started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the ten Sir's employees that are now without jobs.

"It's a hundred percent donations to them," Clemons said. "We're not taking any cuts. There's nothing going to the building or anything like that."

An account has also been established at the Bank of Lincoln County, where donations can be made in person at any location or can be mailed to the bank. 100 percent of those funds will also go to Sir's employees as well. Clemons said that giving back is just what people around here do.

"To help these folks who have given the community so much help," Clemons said. "It just feels right, it just feels like the right thing to do to turn around and offer that help back."

The owner of Sir's has not yet announced whether he plans to reopen the store, and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.