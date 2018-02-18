Troop to Troops: How to send Girl Scout cookies to military members and veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks the start of the second century of Girl Scout cookie sales. The Girl Scouts started their entrepreneurial enterprise in 1917.

If you don't want to bring Girl Scout Cookies home, you can simply tell the girl scout that you would like to donate them to the military. The council participates in the Gift of Caring program to provide cookies to deployed military and veterans. They partner with a non-profit organization that serves military personnel/veterans to deliver the donated cookies.

Click here to find a booth sale near you or download the Cookie Finder app. If you'd like to become a volunteer or join a Girl Scout troop, visit the Girl Scouts of Nort-Central Alabama website.