Tennessee Valley basketball teams continue journey to state on Saturday

AHSAA basketball regional tournaments continued around the state on Saturday. Below is a list of how Tennessee Valley teams fared in the semifinals of the Northwest Regional and Northeast Regional. The winners move on to play in the regional finals later this week with a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham on the line.
Northwest Regional-Wallace State, Hanceville
4A girls: Danville 49, Good Hope 39
4A girls: Deshler 61, Priceville 42
3A girls: Colbert County 80, Carbon Hill 37
3A girls: Lauderdale County 59, West Morgan 44
4A boys: Deshler 57, Fayette County 37
3A boys: Hanceville 65, Holly Pond 59
3A boys: Lauderdale County 59, Elkmont 32
Northeast Regional-Jacksonville State
5A girls: Arab 52, Talladega 47
5A girls: Scottsboro 70, Alexandria 33
3A girls: Glencoe 65, North Sand Mtn. 61
3A girls: Pisgah 77, Geraldine 41
5A boys: Talladega 62, Arab 40
5A boys: Etowah 60, Mortimer Jordan 40
3A boys: Piedmont 57, Pisgah 56
3A boys: Plainview 89, Geraldine 55