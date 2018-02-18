Tennessee Valley basketball teams continue journey to state on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AHSAA basketball regional tournaments continued around the state on Saturday. Below is a list of how Tennessee Valley teams fared in the semifinals of the Northwest Regional and Northeast Regional. The winners move on to play in the regional finals later this week with a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham on the line.

Northwest Regional-Wallace State, Hanceville

4A girls: Danville 49, Good Hope 39

4A girls: Deshler 61, Priceville 42

3A girls: Colbert County 80, Carbon Hill 37

3A girls: Lauderdale County 59, West Morgan 44

4A boys: Deshler 57, Fayette County 37

3A boys: Hanceville 65, Holly Pond 59

3A boys: Lauderdale County 59, Elkmont 32

Northeast Regional-Jacksonville State

5A girls: Arab 52, Talladega 47

5A girls: Scottsboro 70, Alexandria 33

3A girls: Glencoe 65, North Sand Mtn. 61

3A girls: Pisgah 77, Geraldine 41

5A boys: Talladega 62, Arab 40

5A boys: Etowah 60, Mortimer Jordan 40

3A boys: Piedmont 57, Pisgah 56

3A boys: Plainview 89, Geraldine 55