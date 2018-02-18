Space flight consultant Mike Rudolphi talks Space X success and what it means for NASA and space exploration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It happened on February 6. Space X launched it's Falcon Heavy Rocket. The test mission was an incredible success. The most powerful active rocket in the world launched off the pad at Kennedy space center, and into space with no problems.

It was the kind of success that has some people wondering how Space X and founder Elon Musk can have so much success, while NASA seems to be slow in developing its own big rocket, the Space Launch System.

In this week's leadership perspectives interview, former Marshall Space Flight Center engineer, and current space flight consultant, Mike Rudolphi, has some definite opinions.

Rudolphi says NASA has different rules to play by, but the Space X rocket is actually good for everybody.