Madison mother shares story of son’s suicide to raise awareness

MADISON, Ala. - Most mothers hold on to precious memories. Wendy Galloway often looks at the scrapbook she made for her son Aaron when he graduated high school.

Some of her favorite photos are Aaron's senior portraits, his military ball and the day he enlisted in the Army National Guard. It's the not so good memories that Galloway wishes she would have taken more seriously.

"I was stressed. It was a Sunday night and I was trying to get stuff done and get ready for work the next day," explained Galloway.

Aaron came home from drill practice on July 10, 2016 and wanted to talk to his mom.

"I just waited too long and then I heard a really loud boom. And when I opened the door I knew he was gone," said Galloway.

The 19-year-old had taken his own life.

"It was very surreal. It was like I was screaming and crying, but there were no tears," she said.

Now a year and a half later, Galloway recognizes the warning signs. Her son was bullied in school. She admits there were times the teen told her he wanted to kill himself, but she never thought he would.

"When I'd talk to him about going to see a counselor and stuff. You know, he'd say that he didn't need to or that he didn't want to. And I didn't push. And that is one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made," said Galloway.

Aaron's memory lives on through pictures on the walls and home videos. His mom is hopeful sharing his struggles can touch the lives of others for the better.

"You just don't give up and you keep fighting. There are going to be days that feel just horrible. But there's a new day. And you just keep trying," said Galloway.

A screening of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" is airing in memory of Aaron on April 10. It will be at the AMC Classic on Old Monrovia Road in Huntsville. You can order tickets here.