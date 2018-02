FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A 56-year-old woman from Hamilton lost her life in a vehicle crash Saturday night according to officials.

Law enforcement says Tina Hood Dulaney Turbyfill’s 2002 Ford Explorer ran off the road and struck a tree on AL 247. Turbyfill is said to have been wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene according to authorities.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.