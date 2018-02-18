‘I don’t want anyone to go home hungry’: Huntsville students hope to feed community with the Kids Against Hunger program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A local eighth-grader created a program to help feed the community. Alyssa Slocum is an eighth grader at Whitesburg Middle School. She said she noticed that not all of her friends had food to eat, and wanted to do something about it. She started the Kids Against Hunger program, a youth-led free community lunch.

"I don't want anyone to go home hungry," Slocum said. "I love seeing people happy. I don't want to see people sad or upset."

Alyssa's mom Tequila Slocum works at the Academy for Learning Preschool, she told her daughter about the extra food they have each month, and Alyssa said they should use it to feed the community.

"This is a completely youth led project," Tequila Slocum said. "Alyssa and her friends, and other members of the National Junior Honor Society, they come and help out. This is completely their thing."

The kids said they hope the program will feed those in need, and also bring together all types of people in their community.

"I want to help them because it makes me sad that everybody can't have as much as we do," said Lillyian Batson an eighth-grader Whitesburg Middle School who also helps with Kids Against Hunger. "It lets them know that people actually care."

The food is provided from local restaurants and bakeries and is prepared and served by the students. Kids Against Hunger hosts a community lunch the third Saturday of every month at the Academy for Learning Preschool. All of the lunches are free and open to the public.