Former Decatur standout Tanner Burns shines in Auburn debut

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Tanner Burns hardly looked like a freshman making his college debut Sunday, though he admitted he was nervous as one would expect.

The Auburn rookie right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while striking out six — and worked out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in his final frame of work — to guide the Tigers’ to a 3-0 win at Plainsman Park and a season-opening sweep of Longwood.

“I was a little nervous in the ‘pen — actually, I was really nervous,” Burns said. “Everybody kept asking me if I was nervous…. but right when I got on the mound, I was like, ‘it’s the same game, just a higher level,’ so I had to put that in the back of my head.”

