Catch Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater’s ‘The Watsons Go to Birmingham’ before the end of the month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater is putting on a production today and you can also catch it again before the end of the month.

"The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963" is a story about an African-American family who makes a road trip from Flint, Mich. to Birmingham in the midst of the civil rights movement in 1963. The 16th Street Baptist Church bombing is one historical event that is highlighted in the play.

The family travels to Birmingham to solicit the help of Grandma Sands in disciplining their teenage son, Byron. The story is told from the perspective of the youngest son, Kenny Watson. Their baby sister, Joetta, attends Sunday School at the 16th Street Baptist on the day of the bombing, and the family is directly impacted by this incident.

The whole story, which began as a novel by Christopher Paul Curtis, is a tribute to family love, the civil rights struggle, racial acceptance and overcoming trials and tribulations.

The play features an all African-American cast of students from Academy for Academics and Arts, Lee High School, Sparkman High School and adults from the area.

This is the first time in its 57 years that Fantasy Playhouse has done a play featuring an all African-American cast and they say they are happy to provide this feature presentation during Black History Month.

You can catch "The Watsons Go to Birmingham - 1963" on Feb. 18, 24 and 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the VBC Playhouse. Tickets are available online at Fantasyplayhouse.com or by calling 256-539-6829