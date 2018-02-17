One night left to see the ’25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Independent Musical Productions presents the "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" Saturday night. This is the final night for you to see the quirky play.

The play starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater at Leigh High School. This contest centers on a fictional spelling bee in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

IMP is in its 24th season and brings professional quality musical theater to the Tennessee Valley. They contribute to the community by supporting charitable organizations, collaborating with arts organizations, and contributing to the cultural atmosphere of the surrounding region.

The production group has mentored the Performing Arts and Technical Theater Magnets for Huntsville City Schools for all of its 24 years. They have piloted original musicals (Moondreams, Dragonfly Door), collaborated with the Huntsville Symphony on original opera (Georgia Bottoms 2015), and helped alumni become successful in arts vocations on and off the stage.

Two of IMP's alumni members have appeared on Broadway, Matt Meigs in Matilda, Tuck Everlasting, Holiday Inn, and currently on tour with Wicked and Michael Luwoye as alternate for Hamilton, understudy Aaron Burr, National touring company of Hamilton as Hamilton and opening this month on Broadway in the lead role of Hamilton in Hamilton.

The show is recommended for teens and adults. You can find more information at 256-415-SHOW or online at imphuntsville.org.

Upcoming productions: