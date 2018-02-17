Georgia school to drug-test students by using hair samples

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) A private school in east Georgia intends to start drug-testing its oldest students.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that Brookstone School in Columbus recently announced that the drug-testing of students in grades 8-12 will be voluntary next school year and then mandatory in succeeding years.

The newspaper reports that Brookstone plans to use students’ hair samples which are sent to Psychemedics Corp. to conduct the testing. The Massachusetts-based company would then provide test results within a few days.

Brookstone said in a statement that the program’s focus is the health and well-being of students.

School officials added that drug-testing will improve the school’s ability to work with parents and health professionals to help students.

School spokeswoman Connie Mansour said Brookstone has about 800 students, including 370 in grades 8-12.