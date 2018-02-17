× February 23-25 is Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Free Weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The weekend of February 23-25 is Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday. This means your can buy common items that cost less than $60 tax-free.

These are things like batteries, cell phone chargers, radios, and self-powered light sources.

While those items are usually first on your list, there’s also a few covered that you might not know you need.

These are items like tape, non-electric can openers, and ice packs would definitely be useful in the case of severe weather.

There is one exception to the less than $60 rule. Those are generators. You won’t be charged sales tax on generators that cost $1,000 or less.

Make sure to take advantage of this weekend. We here at WHNT want to make sure you’re protected in any severe weather event.

Items will be tax-free until Sunday night at midnight. You can double check if your town or county is participating in the event by visiting the AlabamaRetail.org website.