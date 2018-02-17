Arab wins sixth straight wrestling championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE – Thompson High School junior Gabe Hixenbaugh captured the fourth state wrestling championship of his prep career Saturday to spark Thompson High School to the Class 7A state wrestling title at the 63rd AHSAA State Championships held at the Von Braun Center.

The Warriors of Coach Sean Weltzin totaled 120 points to claim the crown. Central-Phenix City finished second with 93 points and Oak Mountain was third with 84.5. Oxford, coached by Matt Hicks, posted 203 points to win the Class 6A state championship for the second year in a row, Benjamin Russell had 111 and Clay-Chalkville totaled 103.5. Arab edged Scottsboro by 4 points, 157.5 to 153.5, as Coach Michael Pruitt’s Knights their sixth straight state crown.

Hixenbaugh (53-3) won a tough 3-2 decision in the Class 7A 132-pound finals over Maxwell Kauffman of Central-Phenix City (51-5) to seal the championship for the Warriors. He won at 126 pounds as a sophomore, 113 pounds as a freshman and 106 pounds as an eighth grader. Thompson had four wrestlers in the winner’s circle Saturday with junior Dylan Lesueur (47-8) at 106 pounds, junior Chandlar Akins (39-9) at 126 and senior Seth Whitlock (28-11) at 285 pounds.

Oxford 285-pound junior Clay Webb (35-1) was one of three Yellow Jackets to claim state titles in the 6A competition. Webb beat Hueytown’s Brian Gardner in the finals with a pin at 37 seconds. Webb finished with four pins for a state-tourney leading three minutes and 40 seconds. Freshman Jakob Chisolm (57-14) won the 126-pound title and senior Matt King (55-3) was the victor at 152 pounds.

Arab had just one wrestler in the winner’s circle, 145-pound senior Clay Jones (69-0). Jones was also one of four wrestlers to finish unbeaten on the season in Class 1A/5A. Macon Edwards, a senior at Fultondale, won at 120 pounds and finished the year 75-0. He won three state titles in the last four years with just one loss – finishing with a 238-1 record overall in that stretch. He won 163 matches in a row from 2015-17.

Alexandria junior Chris Knop (50-0), who was named the Class 1A/5A state tourney MVP, won at 182 pounds for his third state title and extended his current winning streak to 164 matches. If he can complete his senior year undefeated, he could become the wrestler in AHSAA history to win four straight state titles with unbeaten records.

In Class 6A, senior Justin Ingram of Spanish Fort finished 76-0 with a victory in the 145-pound finals and earned MVP honors. Senior Tobias Garrison of Stanhope Elmore (40-0 won at 170 pounds to also finish unbeaten.

In Class 7A, Oak Mountain senior Barrett Blakely (53-0) won MVP honors capturing the 170-pound title for his second straight championship.

Results of all championship matches are listed. Complete results can be found at www.trackwrestling.com