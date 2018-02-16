Who is ready for some SUNSHINE?!!

If it feels more like Seattle than the South, you’re not alone: It has rained 11 out of the past 16 days in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee!

And that rain definitely adds up: Both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals have received more rain in the first two weeks of February than what usually falls in the entire month.

This weekend’s forecast calls for yet more rain on Saturday, but there is a small window of opportunity for the sun to grace us with an appearance this weekend.

A brief break from the clouds

If you’re not usually an early bird, you may want to make an exception on Sunday morning. That is when we expect a break in the cloud cover and for some rays of sunshine to beam over the region.

We should see the greatest amount of sun from 7am through 12pm; in the afternoon, clouds will move back into the region, and our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday evening through Sunday night.

It’s a small window of opportunity, but it’s better than none! Rain remains in the forecast for next week, with scattered showers likely Monday and Tuesday before becoming more widespread on Wednesday.