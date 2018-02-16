× Student suspended for making threatening comments at Clements High

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A student at Clements High School has been suspended over comments made this week.

Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk confirmed that the comments made to another student were not a direct threat and the student was not arrested. The comments were not considered to be at the same level as threats that led to the arrests of two students at East Limestone High School Friday. Sisk says that neither school was on lockdown.

The student will go through an administrative proceeding to determine their fate.

Sisk says that students need to remember threats are not a game and will not be taken lightly.