Etowah County officials urge the community to report suspicious activity

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — In light of the tragic Florida school shooting, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin and Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby would like to remind residents how they can report suspicious or concerning activity.

“If you see or hear anything that is suspicious or unsettling to you, please do not wait to call or email authorities,” Sheriff Entrekin said. “We cannot respond to or investigate a threat that we do not know about.”

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by calling 256-546-2825 or emailing them at tipline@etowahcounty.org. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Etowah County Crime Tip Line at 256-543-2893. Officials say the tip line email and phone messages are checked daily.

Sheriff Entrekin added, “If you believe a threat is imminent please directly call 9-1-1 or our Office immediately.”

Etowah County Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said, “Our students, parents and employees are the eyes and ears of our schools and in our communities. Do not hesitate to contact your school administrator or me at the Central Office at 256-549-7560 with information that concerns you.”

Another way to report information concerning county schools is by submitting an anonymous tip. Click here to learn how.