Remembering Jason Dickey: Tennessee firefighter laid to rest

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee firefighter was laid to rest on Friday. 38-year-old engineer Jason Dickey was killed Monday night when the roof of a burning home collapsed on him and several other firefighters.

He'd been a firefighter for 11 years.

Dickey was remembered at the Mars Hill Baptist Church.

The speakers at the service made it clear from the start, this day was not for a funeral, it was a day to celebrate the firefighter's life. "We celebrate the husband that he was, the daddy that he was, the friend that he was, the co-worker that he was. And this day, we celebrate his life."

The fallen firefighter was remembered by those who knew him best.

"All that he's done. All the lifesaving measures he's put in place, he was a hero before Monday night."

That hero was honored with three bursts of five chimes on a bell, a reminder to the community that a brother had fallen and made the ultimate sacrifice.

one of the speakers told Jason's widow Jennifer, their three children and their unborn child, they'll be there for them.

"You are part of our family and that will never change. We love you."

Another touching moment, the reading of the fireman's prayer.

One line said it all "And if I am to lose my life according to my call, please bless with your protecting hand my family, one and all."

There was one final salute during the playing of taps.

The American flag that covered Dickey's casket was presented to his widow.

A bagpiper played "Amazing Grace." As others joined in, honor and color guards passed by one last time.

After the church service, the funeral procession made its way down Highway 43 through Lawrenceburg to a cemetery in Leoma.