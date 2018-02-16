Rain again for Saturday, at least a little break on Sunday!

Friday’s rain came, but it did not really impress that much! As of 2 PM, most communities that reported rainfall had less than one-tenth of one inch: only a few hundredths of an inch. Showers remain possible through the evening hours; any rain that falls looks light and of little consequence other than keeping driving conditions a little wet and sloppy through 10 PM.

A stiff northwest wind followed the rain into Alabama driving temperatures down into the 40s and 50s; we’ll only drop to the mid-40s tonight before the wind shifts to the south again and rain develops again. Saturday looks like a rather wet day (90% chance of rain) from start to finish, but some drier air gives us a break from wet weather for at least half the day Sunday.

Weekend rain expectations: Sunrise comes at 6:30 Saturday morning, and the next wave of rainfall will already be moving into North Alabama and Tennessee at that time. Several rounds of showers pass through Saturday; some rain may be heavy at times, but the general idea is for on-again, off-again light rain throughout the day. Showers gradually taper off from west to east between 3 and 6 PM. In all, most spots will get between 0.2” and 0.5” of rainfall with a few overachievers (and underachievers) here and there.

It gets chilly Saturday night, but temperatures stay well above the seasonal ‘normal’ low of 36ºF. Expect temps on Sunday morning in the neighborhood of 42ºF to 47ºF with a fair sky. Clouds thicken again through the day, but it will get warmer with a south wind (highs in the 60s). Another round of light, scattered showers develops by sunset Sunday, and we’ll keep at least some low-end chance of rain in the forecast from Sunday through the first part of the week.

Wet for the week ahead: A thirty percent chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday should tell you two things: that rain is possible but that it won’t be widespread or continuous. Occasional scattered showers with some weak, fast-moving disturbances keeps the weather ‘unsettled,’ but it will get warm: highs in the lower and middle 70s.

The next ‘good’ chance of a soaking comes Wednesday and Thursday. A slow-moving cold front takes nearly two days to approach and pass through the region; that keeps the rain coming for nearly 48 hours. Some flooding is possible with as much as two to three inches of rainfall in the forecast.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week?

