× ‘Party in the Park’ set to benefit Madison Hospital’s surgery department

MADISON, Ala. — The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is inviting everyone to come and enjoy a benefit event for Madison Hospital Friday, March 2.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Insanity Skate Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, “moonshine” cocktails, music and a live auction.

Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing an additional joint replacement operating table for Madison Hospital’s Surgery Department. According to a hospital official, the hospital experienced a 20 percent increase in orthopedic cases over the past four years.

“With the number of total hip and knee procedures growing due to the aging baby boomer generation, it is critical that we plan accordingly and have the equipment required to perform these orthopedic procedures,” said Mary Lynne Wright, Madison Hospital president. “Party in the Park will help us achieve this goal, so please buy your tickets and support your local hospital!”

Tickets for Party in the Park can be purchased by calling 256-265-8077, or online here. Tickets are $25 per person (ages 21 and up) and include the event and entertainment. Dinner and cocktails may be purchased at the event.