Mental evaluation disussed for man charged with criminal trespassing at Sylvania High over ‘unnerving’ social media posts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Investigators in DeKalb County are continuing to investigate a man who was charged with criminal trespassing at Sylvania High School Tuesday night with what appeared to be a weapon.

21-year-old Cole Barnes continues to be held by authorities due to pieces of evidence that the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office calls 'unnerving'.

"We questioned him on the scene," said Chief Deputy Edmondson. "We were able to make an arrest. We brought him to the county jail and our investigators picked it up and went a little further in depth in the investigation."

Investigators found disturbing and violent posts on Barnes' Facebook page which led them to hold him longer. "It was really unnerving. That concerned all of us, so we worked with the district attorney's office and were able to charge him with the additional charges he was charged with," said Edmondson.

Barnes was first charged with third-degree criminal trespassing. Disorderly conduct and menacing were later added. "It was so much of a concern for us that we asked our mental health folks to come over and do an interview on him."

An extended mental health evaluation for Barnes is currently under discussion. Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson says social media can play a huge role in these investigations. "If it's a burglary or theft or anything, we can look back at social media. That gives us a little bit of history of the person."

He encourages anyone to report disturbing behavior on social media sites as soon as possible. "We want the teachers and the faculty of these schools to know if they see something that's not right, that maybe our SRO doesn't see or something, make sure they give them that information."

Edmondson added authorities are not sure how long Barnes will be held.