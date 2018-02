Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Patricia Haley Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization in the Rocket City with a mission to provide help where there is a physical, mental or social need.

The organization will be hosting The Shift: Non-Profits & Health Expo Monday, February 19 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. The free event will take place at the Clyde Foster Auditorium located at Alabama A&M and will promote health, education, and financial assistance.

