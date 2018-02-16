LifeSouth in critical need of O negative blood donations

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers announced Friday they are in critical need of O negative blood donors.

The agency says type O negative blood can be received by all blood types, so having it available for emergencies is essential

Anyone 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weighing a minimum of 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. A photo ID is also required. Click here to find a blood drive near you, or call 888-795-2707 for additional information.

LifeSouth is the blood supplier to 13 hospitals in north Alabama.