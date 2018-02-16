× Huntsville police arrest, charge man in connection with bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that took place Thursday at the Woodforest National Bank on University Drive.

Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Keon Ladell Reed with first-degree robbery. Authorities say Reed entered the bank around 3:25 p.m. brandishing a pistol and demanding money in a written note. Before police arrived on the scene, they say Reed fled on foot.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson says Reed was identified through surveillance video and with the assistance of a K-9 unit and the FBI.

Reed was booked into the Madison County Jail. Bond has not been set.