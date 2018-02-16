Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce to host internship symposium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an upcoming internship symposium for area high schools and businesses.

Companies are invited to find out how they can start an internship program of their own.

At the recent State of the Schools address, educators updated business leaders on the importance of internship opportunities and not only for the student but the company.

"Some of the best learning opportunities are actually in the industry and especially because we have so many people that are still not sure what type of career they want to go into," said Jill Bruton with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

That uncertainty is what the chamber is trying to fix for students while giving local companies an advantage in the workplace.

"Internships are a win-win for students, but also for companies," said Bruton. "They get to share their work and get a pipeline for their future hiring purposes and actually train folks the way that they want their people to be working."

The Chamber says they are looking to grow internships for all students -- high school and college level.