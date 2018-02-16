× Don Strait, mayor of St. Florian, has died

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. – Mayor Don Strait, from St. Florian, has died. He was battling an extended illness.

Strait passed away Thursday night with family by his side.

He spent a little more than five years in office. While there, he expanded town lines and championed efforts to have a red light installed. He also urged new businesses to expand in the town.

Killen Fire and Rescue shared condolences for the mayor’s family on Facebook; specifically the chief of the Mid-Lauderdale Fire Department. Fire Chief Brandon Strait is Don Strait’s son.